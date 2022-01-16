OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the period. OP Bancorp comprises 2.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 2.99% of OP Bancorp worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 192,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 151.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

In other OP Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.