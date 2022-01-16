Open Governance Token One Day Volume Reaches $99,818.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $336,517.69 and approximately $99,818.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00058530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.