Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 541.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875 shares of company stock valued at $57,216. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

