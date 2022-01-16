Opium (OPIUM) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Opium has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $127,336.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

