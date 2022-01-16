OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0722 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $902,140.60 and $55,475.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.