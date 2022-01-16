Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $170,665.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00114077 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

