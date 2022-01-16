OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.