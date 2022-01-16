Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 81.8% in December

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.05 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

