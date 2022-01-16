PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Hits $46.03 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $296,855.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,001,534,929 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

