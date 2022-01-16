Page Arthur B Buys 2,350 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Page Arthur B grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.