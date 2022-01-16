Page Arthur B Decreases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for 2.6% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 218,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

