Page Arthur B Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Page Arthur B decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.0% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $262.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $265.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

