Page Arthur B Has $4.96 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Page Arthur B lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.7% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $228.75 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.