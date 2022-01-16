Page Arthur B Sells 323 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Page Arthur B lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 527,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $325.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

