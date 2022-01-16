Page Arthur B Sells 493 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 84.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $12,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.63.

MA stock opened at $372.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.84. The company has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

