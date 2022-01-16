Page Arthur B Sells 612 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Page Arthur B lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 844,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 64.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.41.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

