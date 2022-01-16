Page Arthur B Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 244.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,894.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,798.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

