PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.80).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.91) to GBX 770 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.30) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($151,347.50).

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 644.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.04. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 432.20 ($5.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 691 ($9.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

