Pallapay (PALLA) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $442,858.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 518,237,276 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

