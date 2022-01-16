Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 204,755 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13,986.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Alteryx worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $17,841,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 31,048.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 239,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

