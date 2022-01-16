Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,597 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of First American Financial worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10,582.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

