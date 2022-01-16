Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $236.94 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

