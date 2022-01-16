Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE FIX opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

