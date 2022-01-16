Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

