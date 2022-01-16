Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,367 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.01. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.29.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

