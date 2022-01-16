Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,189 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of LivePerson worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LivePerson by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,645,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LivePerson by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

