Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Fabrinet worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

