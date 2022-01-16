Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

