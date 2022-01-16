Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.87 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Haemonetics worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.