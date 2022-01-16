Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

