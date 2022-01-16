Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Incyte by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.