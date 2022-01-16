Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.28.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.