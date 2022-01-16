Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.07 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Sprout Social worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 46.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

