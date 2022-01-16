Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $21.98 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $257.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.28 and its 200-day moving average is $246.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

