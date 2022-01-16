Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Amdocs worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.