Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,925,537. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $119.85.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

