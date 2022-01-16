Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1,687.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Comerica worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

CMA opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $101.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

