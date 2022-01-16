Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Genpact worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

