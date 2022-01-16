Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,131 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

