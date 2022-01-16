Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,408 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

