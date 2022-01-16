Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 112,147 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.