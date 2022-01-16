Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 181,813 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,813 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Synovus Financial worth $20,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

NYSE SNV opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

