Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 191.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $54,269,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

