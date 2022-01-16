Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Select Medical worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $28.92 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

