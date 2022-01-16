Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

