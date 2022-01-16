Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 199,568 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $94.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

