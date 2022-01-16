Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,122.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,278.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,538.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,001.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

