Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Federated Hermes worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE FHI opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.