Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,070 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

LLY stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

