Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,359 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,359 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of KLA worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in KLA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $445.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.